A compromise must be found! Chelsea won't give up attempts to sign Ajax's Jorrel Hato

Details: According to information from Ben Jacobs, London’s Chelsea have made an official offer to Ajax for 19-year-old defender Jorrel Hato.

Reports indicate that Chelsea have tabled a bid of €40 million, but the Amsterdam club dismissed the amount as laughable, setting their asking price at €60 million. At the moment, both sides are searching for a compromise.

Jorrel Hato is a product of Ajax’s famed academy, and at just 19 years old, he has established himself as a key player for the club, catching the eye of the English giants.

Last season, Hato featured in 50 matches, scoring three goals and providing six assists. His current contract with Ajax runs until 2028, and his market value is estimated at €35 million according to Transfermarkt.

