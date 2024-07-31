OFFICIAL. Chelsea have announced the transfer of the Danish goalkeeper

Chelsea continues to be the most active English top club in the transfer market this summer.

Today, the London club officially announced the signing of Danish goalkeeper Filip Jørgensen from Villarreal. The 22-year-old has signed a six-year contract with Chelsea. The transfer fee amounted to €24.5 million.

This makes Jørgensen the sixth most expensive sale in Villarreal's history. The record belongs to Cédric Bakambu, whom the "Yellow Submarine" sold to Beijing Guoan for €40 million.

Jørgensen has already arrived in the USA, where Chelsea is conducting their pre-season training.

The 22-year-old Danish goalkeeper is a graduate of Villarreal's academy. Last season, he broke into the first team, playing 36 matches in La Liga and conceding 63 goals.

To recap, Chelsea finished last season in sixth place in the Premier League but will only play in the Conference League this season due to Manchester United's FA Cup victory.