Official: Al Hilal announce signing of Darwin Núñez

Darwin Núñez will continue his career in Saudi Arabia. Al Hilal have officially announced the signing of the Uruguayan forward.

Earlier, it was reported that the deal is worth €53 million plus bonuses. Núñez has already joined his new teammates in Germany, where the team is holding its preseason training camp.

Let us remind you, Núñez joined Liverpool in 2022 for €85 million. In just over two years, he made 143 appearances, scoring 40 goals and providing 26 assists.