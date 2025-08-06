Here we go! Darwin Núñez moves to Al Hilal

Uruguayan forward Darwin Núñez failed to secure a spot at Liverpool under Arne Slot and is now heading to a club in Saudi Arabia.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, Darwin Núñez is transferring to Al Hilal and has already delivered his signature "here we go." A verbal agreement has been reached between the parties, with Liverpool set to receive €53 million plus bonuses. The Uruguayan will sign a three-year contract.

Both the player and Al Hilal’s head coach Simone Inzaghi have given their approval for the move.

The owner of Newcastle is linked to the Saudi Arabian investment fund that also includes Al Hilal. Newcastle are reportedly less than pleased with this development.

However, the head of the private investment fund, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, has already assured that he will not let Isak leave the Magpies, raising the price tag for the Swede to €150 million.

Reminder: Meanwhile, Newcastle’s search for an Isak replacement has hit a new snag. It’s reported that Benjamin Šeško is leaning towards Manchester United, even though both clubs have made offers.