NPFL Matchday 10: Abia Warriors, Tornadoes, and Warri Wolves Close in on Nasarawa United

Football news Today, 06:23
Oyebade Oluwafemi Oyebade Oluwafemi Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Matchday 10 delivered another round of thrilling results and surprises across stadiums, shaking up both the top and bottom of the table.

Nasarawa United continue to lead the pack with 19 points from nine games, but the pressure is mounting as Abia Warriors, Niger Tornadoes, and Warri Wolves closed the gap after impressive wins. Meanwhile, Kano Pillars and Barau FC endured yet another tough outing, while Bendel Insurance managed a hard-fought draw in the relegation battle.

NPFL Matchday 10 Results

  • Rangers Int’l 0–0 Kwara United
  • Wikki Tourist 2–0 Shooting Stars
  • Abia Warriors 2–0 Barau FC
  • Plateau United 2–1 Enyimba
  • Warri Wolves 2–0 Bayelsa United
  • Kun Khalifa 1–1 Bendel Insurance
  • Kano Pillars 0–2 Niger Tornadoes
  • Katsina United 1–0 El Kanemi Warriors

NPFL Table Update After Matchday 10

Nasarawa United remain top with 19 points, but their lead has narrowed. Abia Warriors (18 points) and Niger Tornadoes (17 points) are just behind, while Warri Wolves and Shooting Stars round off the top five.

In the mid-table zone, Enyimba, Rivers United, and Rangers International continue to fight for consistency as the season intensifies.

At the lower end, Bayelsa United, Remo Stars, Bendel Insurance, and Kano Pillars are all struggling to pick up form, making the relegation fight one to watch as the campaign enters its crucial phase.

