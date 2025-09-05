Norway national team coach outraged by... ball boys. What's the issue?
Ball boys play a crucial role in modern football. So much so that the Premier League has had to introduce special regulations, with clubs being fined for any violations. Norway's head coach Ståle Solbakken has also drawn attention to this issue.
Details: According to the Scandinavian manager, federations should recruit faster boys and girls for ball delivery, as delays can literally affect the flow of the game.
- Read also: "That's not how it works." Nagelsmann unhappy with German squad's commitment in Slovakia clash
Quote: "It affects the rhythm of the game. If we want tempo in the match, but we can't find a ball boy, a ball girl, or even the ball itself, of course the tempo drops. Training is necessary.
I'm being serious. It's a problem because we can't afford to lose half a minute here and there," Solbakken said in an interview with Norwegian public broadcaster.