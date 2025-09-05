RU RU ES ES FR FR
"That's not how it works." Nagelsmann unhappy with German squad's commitment in Slovakia clash

Believes it's time to pick players with more grit, even if they're less skilled.
Football news Today, 08:14
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
The German national team suffered a shocking defeat to Slovakia in the World Cup qualifiers. This sparked real anger from the Bundesteam's head coach, Julian Nagelsmann.

Details: The German coach stated that you can't come to the national team and give anything less than 100 percent. As a result, he may have to rely on players who may not be as technically gifted as the current squad, but who are willing to give their all on the pitch.

Quote: "We're not at the level where we can just show up and beat teams playing at 80 percent. That's not how it works. If we don't show commitment and passion, then we might as well turn the page—football skills won't matter. I can't explain it. Everyone needs to understand that our goal is to qualify for the World Cup and make an impact there.

And today, we were far from that. Apart from the start of the second half, everything else was really poor. I don't want to hear any more about quality. I'll be satisfied if we have the right attitude and commitment. Maybe it's time to bet on players with less skill but who give everything for the team," Nagelsmann told ARD in an interview.

