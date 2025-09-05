"That's not how it works." Nagelsmann unhappy with German squad's commitment in Slovakia clash

Believes it's time to pick players with more grit, even if they're less skilled.

The German national team suffered a shocking defeat to Slovakia in the World Cup qualifiers. This sparked real anger from the Bundesteam's head coach, Julian Nagelsmann.

Details: The German coach stated that you can't come to the national team and give anything less than 100 percent. As a result, he may have to rely on players who may not be as technically gifted as the current squad, but who are willing to give their all on the pitch.