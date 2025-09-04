"It's useful to set goals." Nagelsmann declares Germany's World Cup victory as the target
Germany last lifted the World Cup trophy in 2014, and the burning desire to bring the coveted prize back to German soil has led head coach Julian Nagelsmann to set a bold objective for the national team.
Details: The Germany boss stated he sees nothing wrong with aiming for World Cup glory—and, in his view, that's exactly what his players would say too.
Quote: "It's useful to set goals. For a team, or even for an individual, it's hard to go through life without a goal worth working for and fighting for. I think it's good that we all want to win the World Cup. I'm 100% sure that not a single player would answer differently—or if they did, they simply shouldn't be coming with us. But we need to focus on the process before we get there, on every single match.
We can't let doubts creep in just because the goal is so big. The process is decisive in achieving it. It's all about rhythm. I want us to stabilize as a team, to have fewer of those moments like after our last two defeats. The most important thing is to win and qualify, and we hope to do that by dominating."