Today, 12:27
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
No transfer fee needed! Guehi becomes top priority for Bayern Munich Photo: x.com/Plettigoal

25-year-old Marc Guehi was on the verge of joining Liverpool this summer, but the deal fell through as Crystal Palace failed to secure a suitable replacement. The England international's contract with the London club expires at the end of the current season, and the player has already informed management he has no intention of signing a new deal.

Renowned insider Christian Falk has reported that Guehi has become a priority target for Bayern Munich.

"Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace is the main candidate to strengthen the defense. He was already on the priority list in the summer, but sporting director Max Eberl was unable to make any signings at that time. Now the timing is much better: if Upamecano leaves, Bayern can replace him with free agent Guehi."

Interestingly, the defender could link up in Munich with his England teammate Harry Kane, who continues to smash records in the Bundesliga.

