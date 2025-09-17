RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news No forgiveness! Official: Bruno Lage leaves Benfica head coach position

Defeat to Qarabag proved fatal.
Football news Today, 01:53
Head Coach Bruno Lage of SL Benfica before the start of the Portuguese Super Cup Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Benfica stumbled in their Champions League opener, a setback that became the decisive reason for the termination of their manager’s contract.

Details: Today, on the official website of Portuguese side Benfica, club president Rui Costa announced that 49-year-old Portuguese manager Bruno Lage is no longer the head coach of the team.

This decision followed Benfica’s disastrous 2-3 defeat to Azerbaijani side Qarabag in the opening round of the Champions League.

"I want to inform all Benfica fans that we have just reached an agreement with Bruno Lage, who as of today will no longer be Benfica's coach. I would like to thank Bruno for everything he has tried to do, all he did for Benfica, and all the dedication he showed throughout the year representing our club. But unfortunately, the time has come, and we understand that it’s time for a change. As for the next coach: we obviously expect the new manager to be on the bench this Saturday at the Vila das Aves stadium," Rui Costa said early Wednesday morning.

Bruno Lage took over Benfica in September last year and during his tenure managed 56 matches, achieving 39 wins, 7 draws, and 10 defeats.

