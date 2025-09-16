An interesting choice. Oleksandr Usyk attends a Champions League match

The champion was spotted at the Benfica vs Qarabag game

On September 16, Benfica played their first Champions League match of the season against Qarabag and suffered a 2-3 defeat. The stands were graced by some star-studded guests.

Details: Ukrainian boxing world champion Oleksandr Usyk was an honorary guest at this Champions League main stage fixture. The boxer watched the action unfold from the stands at Estádio da Luz in Lisbon.

