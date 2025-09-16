"Nice to meet a legend" – Terry shares his impressions after meeting Usyk

Legends crossed paths.

On Monday, August 15, the José Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon hosted a legends' exhibition match between Portugal and the World, ending with a 4-1 victory for the hosts.

Details: Ukrainian undisputed world boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk took part in the legends' match between Portugal and the World, spending 23 minutes on the pitch. After the game, he crossed paths with former Chelsea captain John Terry.

The Englishman posted a photo with Usyk on Instagram, captioning it: "Nice to meet a legend".

Reminder: Oleksandr Usyk posted a photo where he transformed himself into Cristiano Ronaldo