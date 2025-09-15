RU RU ES ES FR FR
Who are you? Oleksandr Usyk suddenly transforms into Cristiano Ronaldo

Fans are left baffled.
Football news Today, 15:31
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Usyk delighted his fans with a truly mysterious photo.

Details: The reigning undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk posted a rather bizarre photo on his Instagram page, where he appears wearing a mask of Cristiano Ronaldo's face.

The boxer gave no comments or explanations, but considering recent media rumors about Usyk possibly featuring in a football match for the club Polissya, this could be a hint that the Ukrainian is ready to swap his boxing gloves for football boots.

