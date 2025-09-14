Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.63 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On September 16, 2025, the English Football League Cup will feature a Round of 32 clash between Sheffield Wednesday and Grimsby Town. Kickoff is set for 20:45 Central European Time. Let’s break down the likely outcome and explore a bet on both teams finding the net in this encounter.

Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday, currently competing in the EFL Championship, approach this fixture in less-than-stellar form. The Owls have suffered back-to-back league defeats—first to Swansea, then to Bristol City—failing to score in either contest. Overall, the season’s start has been rough: across seven games in all competitions, Wednesday have lost four and drawn three, yet to taste victory in regulation time. They sit a lowly 23rd in the Championship table, with just one point and a goal difference of 3-12.

In the League Cup, however, Wednesday have managed to progress through two rounds, ousting Bolton and then pulling off a surprise against Leeds—both times prevailing in penalty shootouts.

Looking at recent head-to-heads with Grimsby, the last four meetings at Hillsborough have all ended in draws. Three of those finished 0-0, while one was a 1-1 stalemate.

Grimsby

Grimsby Town represent League Two, the fourth tier of English football. Despite being underdogs compared to clubs from higher divisions, the Mariners have made plenty of noise this season. In the league, Grimsby have impressed: after eight rounds, they’re fifth in the standings with 15 points, just three points adrift of the leaders.

Particularly noteworthy has been Grimsby’s League Cup run. In the first round, they confidently dispatched Shrewsbury 3-1, then caused a massive upset by knocking Manchester United out of the competition. Grimsby scored twice in the first half, and although they couldn’t hold on for a win in regulation, they triumphed in the penalty shootout to advance.

As for their recent meetings with Sheffield Wednesday, these clubs hadn’t faced each other for over 20 years until last season, when they clashed in the League Cup Round of 64. On that occasion, Sheffield Wednesday cruised to a commanding 5-1 victory.

Probable lineups

Sheffield Wednesday: Horvath, Otegbayo, Weaver, McGhee, Siqueira, Fuzire, Thornton, Johnson, Shipston, McNeill, Ugbo.

Interesting facts and head-to-head notes

Sheffield Wednesday have failed to win 16 of their last 17 matches.

Sheffield Wednesday have lost 3 of their last 4 home games.

Grimsby have failed to win 5 of their last 6 matches.

Both teams have scored in 5 of Grimsby's last 6 matches.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Grimsby match prediction

Sheffield Wednesday come into this match in undeniably poor form. Their Championship campaign has faltered, and they’re desperate to bounce back in front of their home supporters. Grimsby, meanwhile, have already become the Cinderella story of this year’s League Cup and will likely play with freedom and confidence. Last year’s clash between these teams produced plenty of goals, and another open, attacking contest looks likely. My bet for this match: both teams to score, at odds of 1.63.