Brentford vs Aston Villa: H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 16, 2025

Brentford vs Aston Villa: H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 16, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Brentford vs Aston Villa prediction Michael Regan/Getty Images
Brentford
16 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
England, London, Gtech Community Stadium
Aston Villa
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.85
On Tuesday, September 16, in the 1/16 finals of the EFL Cup, two Premier League sides—Brentford and Aston Villa—will face off. For a detailed look at both teams and a match prediction, read on.

Match preview

Brentford have had a mixed start in England: Keith Andrews' side lost their opening match to Nottingham (1-3), but bounced back in the second round with a 1-0 win over none other than Villa. In between league fixtures, the Bees defeated Bournemouth away 2-0 in the EFL Cup round of 1/32. This was followed by a loss to Sunderland (1-2) and a high-scoring draw with Chelsea (2-2).

The team has shown inconsistency, relying mainly on counter-attacks and often ceding possession even to weaker opponents. Whether this approach will pay off in the long run remains to be seen.

Aston Villa started the season by equalling a club anti-record: the Lions failed to score in their first four matches, suffering two defeats and drawing twice.

Compounding their problems, Villa hardly created any dangerous chances in these games, while allowing plenty of threats at their own end. Whether there will be changes for the cup tie remains an open question, but Villa fans are pinning their hopes on the tactical ingenuity of Unai Emery.

Probable lineups

Brentford: Kelleher, Kayode, Collins, van den Berg, Lewis-Potter, Yarmolyuk, Henderson, Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade, Thiago

Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Bogarde, Tielemans, Rogers, McGinn, Buendia, Watkins

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the last five meetings, Aston Villa have claimed three wins, there has been one draw, and Brentford have won once
  • Aston Villa have failed to score in four straight matches, conceding four goals in that span.
  • Brentford have scored in 12 consecutive matches

Prediction

I expect a tight, low-scoring affair that won't be decided in regulation time. Aston Villa's attack has been woeful, and so far there are no signs that will change. My prediction: total under 2.5 goals at 1.85 odds.

