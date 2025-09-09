"He deserves a break" - Parker comments on Usyk's wish to postpone the fight

Parker refrained from blaming Usyk for the fight's postponement.

Details: Interim WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker has expressed understanding regarding the postponement of his mandatory bout with undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk. The Ukrainian boxer was granted a 90-day delay due to a back injury, and Parker emphasized that Usyk deserves a period of rest.

Quote: "When he comes back, I hope we can make the fight happen," said the New Zealander.

While the bout with Usyk is on hold, Parker will face interim WBA titleholder Fabio Wardley on October 25. The winner of this clash will become the mandatory challenger for Usyk's title, making a future showdown with the Ukrainian almost inevitable.

Recall: Undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk was granted a postponement by the WBO for his title defense.