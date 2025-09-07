WBO title. Usyk granted a postponement under one condition. What is it?

The undisputed heavyweight champion will soon defend his title

The undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has been granted a postponement by the WBO to defend his title.

Details: The WBO has set specific conditions for Oleksandr Usyk regarding the postponement of his championship bout. The undisputed champion is required to:

Negotiate and schedule the fight within 90 days

Allow interim champion Joseph Parker to make a voluntary defense against a suitable opponent approved by the WBO during the postponement period

Usyk must face the interim champion in his next bout

Recall, Joseph Parker is the mandatory challenger for Usyk's title. This bout had already been sanctioned by the WBO, but the Ukrainian's team requested a delay citing injury.



See also: Changed his plans. Parker refused to wait for a fight with Usyk and got a new opponent