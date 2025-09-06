Changed his plans. Parker refused to wait for a fight with Usyk and got a new opponent

The New Zealand boxer will face Fabio Wardley

Joseph Parker has decided not to wait for a showdown with Usyk and has chosen his next opponent. The New Zealander is set to step into the ring against Fabio Wardley this October.

According to DAZN Boxing, the bout will take place at London’s O2 Arena on October 25. It appears Oleksandr Usyk won’t return to the ring this year, but he will retain his WBO belt. It’s worth noting that both Wardley and Parker currently hold interim titles, with Wardley reigning under the WBA and Parker under the WBO.

⚠️ HEAVYWEIGHT FIGHT ANNOUNCED ⚠️



Joseph Parker to face Fabio Wardley on October 25th.#ParkerWardley | Oct 25 | Live exclusively on DAZN | Available to Buy Soon pic.twitter.com/y5YWdpGesT — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) September 6, 2025

For the record, Parker is the mandatory challenger for Oleksandr Usyk’s WBO title, but the Ukrainian champion previously asked to postpone negotiations due to injury. The New Zealander has now shifted his focus to a different opponent, but remains determined to fight for the undisputed heavyweight championship.