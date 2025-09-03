Joseph Parker: "I want to get my fight as soon as possible"
"I hope to arrange a fight very soon. I want to take on Usyk, but if I can't get in the ring with him, then I'll fight any of the top five or ten heavyweights in the world," Parker told BoxingScene.
Parker also shared his thoughts on a recent video showing the reigning undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk—who postponed a fight with Parker due to injury—dancing at a party:
"Usyk is a good dancer. It was nice to see him enjoying himself and having fun. If that's what the WBO decided, then so be it. The champion has earned the right to let his body recover after grueling training camps and injuries that often go unnoticed by the outside world. And finally, just relax and spend time with his family.
Most importantly, he has earned the right to choose his future and take the time he needs to make a decision. So, guys, don't rush things." Parker concluded.
