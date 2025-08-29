"The defense will definitely take place before Christmas" - Joseph Parker's manager reveals details about his fighter's future

Opponent still unknown.

It seems a fight with Usyk is off the table.

Details: In an interview with Boxing News+, New Zealand heavyweight Joseph Parker's manager Spencer Brown shared insights into the future bouts of the interim WBO champion.

Brown expressed skepticism about a showdown with Usyk, stating the Ukrainian isn't interested in defending his belts against Parker at this time.

Despite this, Parker isn't planning to sit idle, and his team is actively searching for an opponent to set up a fight by Christmas:

I think he'll defend his interim title by Christmas. He'll have to, because he needs to stay active. I believe he'll face a Brit, and I reckon it'll be one of the top-level British guys—whether it's Dubois, Fabio Wardley. Right now, there are a few options, but among these top contenders, Derek Chisora is in a great position. So in my view, it'll be one of these three. We have one fight lined up, though I can't reveal the name just yet, but there's one man who stands out, and I think that's who the fight will be with," Brown said.

The WBO mandated Usyk to make a mandatory title defense against Parker, but the Ukrainian reported a back injury and requested a postponement, which the organization granted.