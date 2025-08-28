Prediction on game Win AmaZulu Odds: 2.7 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

In the fifth round of the Betway Championship, Magesi will host AmaZulu on their home turf. The match is set for Saturday, August 30, kicking off at 15:00 Central European Time. Read on for a closer look at both teams and a potential betting tip for this encounter.

Match preview

This is only Magesi’s second season in the South African Super League. Their start to the current campaign has been rocky: after four rounds, they have drawn twice and lost twice, collecting just two points and currently sitting second from bottom in the standings.

In the previous round, John Maduka’s side conceded a late goal and failed to hold on for a draw against Golden Arrows. The team’s defensive frailties are clear: they have managed to keep just one clean sheet in four games.

AmaZulu, on the other hand, are a solid mid-table side in the South African Premier League, finishing as high as sixth last season. This year, the Durban club kicked off with two wins, one draw, and one defeat, keeping them in sixth place. However, the top half of the table is tightly packed, and a win in this match could see them climb much higher.

Against Magesi, AmaZulu will have to do without their first-choice left-back: Riaan Hanamub was sent off late in the previous match for unsporting behavior.

Probable lineups

Magesi: Chipezeze — Abrahams, Makgoga, Buthelezi, Mokone — Mahubu, Masegela, Zungu — Vandala, Mosadi — Sibanyoni



AmaZulu: Johnson — Allan, Phiri, Mtetwa — Radebe, Hlangabesa, Motshwari, Nhobo — Sithole, Ekstein, Ngwenya

Match facts and head-to-head

The under 2.5 goals bet has landed in seven of Magesi’s last eight matches

The under 2.5 goals bet has also come through in four of AmaZulu’s last five games

These teams have met four times in their history: AmaZulu have won three times, while Magesi have only one victory

Prediction

AmaZulu have started the season in stronger form, while Magesi are still struggling to find their rhythm. Head-to-head, AmaZulu usually have the edge. So it makes sense to back them to win at odds of 2.7.