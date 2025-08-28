RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Magesi vs AmaZulu: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 30, 2025

Magesi vs AmaZulu: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 30, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Magesi FC vs AmaZulu prediction @mthethwa_18 / X
Magesi FC
Magesi FC Magesi FC Schedule Magesi FC News Magesi FC Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
30 aug 2025, 09:00
- : -
South Africa,
AmaZulu
AmaZulu AmaZulu Schedule AmaZulu News AmaZulu Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win AmaZulu
Odds: 2.7
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

In the fifth round of the Betway Championship, Magesi will host AmaZulu on their home turf. The match is set for Saturday, August 30, kicking off at 15:00 Central European Time. Read on for a closer look at both teams and a potential betting tip for this encounter.

See also: Augsburg vs Bayern Munich prediction and betting tips 30 Аugust 2025

Match preview

This is only Magesi’s second season in the South African Super League. Their start to the current campaign has been rocky: after four rounds, they have drawn twice and lost twice, collecting just two points and currently sitting second from bottom in the standings.

In the previous round, John Maduka’s side conceded a late goal and failed to hold on for a draw against Golden Arrows. The team’s defensive frailties are clear: they have managed to keep just one clean sheet in four games.

AmaZulu, on the other hand, are a solid mid-table side in the South African Premier League, finishing as high as sixth last season. This year, the Durban club kicked off with two wins, one draw, and one defeat, keeping them in sixth place. However, the top half of the table is tightly packed, and a win in this match could see them climb much higher.

Against Magesi, AmaZulu will have to do without their first-choice left-back: Riaan Hanamub was sent off late in the previous match for unsporting behavior.

Probable lineups

Magesi: Chipezeze — Abrahams, Makgoga, Buthelezi, Mokone — Mahubu, Masegela, Zungu — Vandala, Mosadi — Sibanyoni

AmaZulu: Johnson — Allan, Phiri, Mtetwa — Radebe, Hlangabesa, Motshwari, Nhobo — Sithole, Ekstein, Ngwenya

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The under 2.5 goals bet has landed in seven of Magesi’s last eight matches
  • The under 2.5 goals bet has also come through in four of AmaZulu’s last five games
  • These teams have met four times in their history: AmaZulu have won three times, while Magesi have only one victory

Prediction

AmaZulu have started the season in stronger form, while Magesi are still struggling to find their rhythm. Head-to-head, AmaZulu usually have the edge. So it makes sense to back them to win at odds of 2.7.

Prediction on game Win AmaZulu
Odds: 2.7
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Iran vs Afghanistan prediction CAFA Nations Cup 29 aug 2025, 08:00 Iran vs Afghanistan prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 29, 2025 Iran Odds: 1.5 Afghanistan Recommended Mostbet
Tajikistan vs India prediction CAFA Nations Cup 29 aug 2025, 11:30 Tajikistan vs India: who will kick off the tournament with a win? Tajikistan Odds: 1.6 India Bet now 1xBet
Al-Hilal vs Al-Riyadh prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 29 aug 2025, 11:50 Al Hilal vs Al Riyadh prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 29, 2025 Al-Hilal Odds: 1.58 Al-Riyadh Bet now Melbet
Siwelele vs Richards Bay prediction South African Betway Premiership 29 aug 2025, 13:30 Siwelele vs Richards Bay: can Sivelele break their losing streak? Siwelele Odds: 1.55 Richards Bay Recommended Mostbet
Elche vs Levante prediction LaLiga Spain 29 aug 2025, 13:30 Elche vs Levante prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 29, 2025 Elche Odds: 1.62 Levante Bet now Mostbet
Lens vs Brest prediction Ligue 1 France 29 aug 2025, 14:45 Lens vs Brest prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 29, 2025 Lens Odds: 2.01 Brest Bet now Mostbet
Lecce vs AC Milan prediction Serie A Italy 29 aug 2025, 14:45 Lecce vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 29, 2025 Lecce Odds: 1.73 AC Milan Recommended 1xBet
Valencia vs Getafe prediction LaLiga Spain 29 aug 2025, 15:30 Valencia vs Getafe prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 29, 2025 Valencia Odds: 1.57 Getafe Bet now 1xBet
Tottenham vs Bournemouth prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 10:00 Tottenham vs Bournemouth prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 30, 2025 Tottenham Odds: 1.75 Bournemouth Bet now Mostbet
Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid prediction LaLiga Spain 30 aug 2025, 11:00 Alaves vs Atletico Madrid prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 Deportivo Alaves Odds: 2.07 Atletico Madrid Recommended 1xBet
El Gouna FC vs ZED FC prediction Premier League Egypt 30 aug 2025, 11:00 El-Gouna vs ZED prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 30, 2025 El Gouna FC Odds: 1.6 ZED FC Bet now 1xBet
Augsburg vs Bayern Munich prediction Bundesliga Germany 30 aug 2025, 12:30 Augsburg vs Bayern Munich: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 30, 2025 Augsburg Odds: 1.68 Bayern Munich Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores