On August 30th, in the second round of the Bundesliga, Augsburg will host German powerhouse Bayern Munich on their home turf. Read on for a detailed match preview and predictions for the possible outcome.

Match preview

Augsburg kicked off the 2025/26 campaign with ambitions to secure a mid-table spot and avoid the relegation battles that have plagued the club in recent years. In the opening round, the team displayed an organized style of play, focusing on solid defense and quick transitions into attack. Freiburg created plenty of chances, but Augsburg's resolute defending and goalkeeping steered the match to a 3-1 victory for the hosts.

While Augsburg rarely manages to go toe-to-toe with top clubs, they often snatch points at home thanks to sheer determination and tactical discipline. This season, the club is striving to strike a balance between cautious defending and a more daring approach up front, but attacking efficiency remains their Achilles’ heel.

Bayern Munich, as always, started the season as the main title contender. After losing the championship two seasons ago, the Munich giants have rediscovered their winning mentality and are once again eyeing another Bundesliga crown. In the opening round of the 2025/26 season, Bayern showcased their attacking prowess and absolute control: it looked as if the title race was decided in round one, crushing Leipzig 6-0 at home. In addition, in the German Supercup, Stuttgart fell to Bayern by a 2-1 scoreline. It was a thrilling contest, but the "red machine" was far more clinical in front of goal.

The team is dispatching mid-tier opponents with ease, demonstrating a fearsome attacking arsenal and variety in finishing. Moreover, Bayern have become more pragmatic: unlike in previous years when their defense was often criticized, this season the squad looks more focused and is making almost no mistakes at the back.

Probable lineups

Augsburg: Dahmen, Matsima, Gouweleeuw, Schlotterbeck, Wolf, Jakic, Felgauer, Giannoulis, Kemuer, Massengo, Saad

Bayern Munich: Neuer, Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Stanisic, Kimmich, Goretzka, Gnabry, Olise, Dias, Kane

Match facts and head-to-head

Bayern have won all of the last five head-to-heads, outscoring Augsburg 17:7

Bayern are on a five-match winning streak

Augsburg have scored in each of their last ten matches

Prediction

Augsburg are a tough home side, regularly finding the net even against stronger opponents. I believe Sandro Wagner’s men will show their mettle and manage to score against Bayern in this clash. My prediction: both teams to score – YES at 1.68.