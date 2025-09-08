Cyprus vs Romania. H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — September 9, 2025
On September 9, in the fifth round of World Cup qualification, Cyprus will host Romania on their home turf. Read on for an in-depth look at both teams and a match prediction.
Match preview
Cyprus has played five matches in 2025: in a friendly against Bulgaria, the team battled to an entertaining 2-2 draw. The other four games under Renos Demetriades came in World Cup qualifiers. Cyprus suffered three defeats: to Bosnia (1-2), Romania (0-2), and Austria (0-1). All of these matches were played away from home, which certainly influenced their performance. In their first home match, Cyprus confidently beat San Marino (2-0).
The team is built around a solid defense and set pieces, and when playing at home, they are always capable of springing a surprise. Tactically, Cyprus lines up in a 4-3-2-1 formation, focusing on compactness and minimizing mistakes. In attack, they play at a slow but cautious pace, utilizing the flanks and set pieces, though their finishing often leaves much to be desired.
Romania, led by Mircea Lucescu, has played four qualifiers: they have won twice, defeating San Marino (5-1) and Cyprus (2-0), but narrowly lost to Austria (1-2) and Bosnia (0-1).
Romania’s style is based on confident possession, intricate combinations, and control of the midfield. They typically use a 4-2-3-1 formation with rapid wing play and an active midfield. Attacking dynamism and swift transitions from defense to offense are key elements of their approach.
Probable line-ups
Cyprus: Mall, Satsias, Sielis, Laifis, Malekkidis, Kosti, Kastanos, Kyriacou, Correia, Loizou, Kakoulis
Romania: Moldovan, Ratiu, Popescu, Burca, Sorescu, Man, Chiriches, Sut, Mihaila, Dragus, Tanase
Match facts and head-to-head
- Romania has won all five of their last five meetings, twice on penalties
- Romania has won eight of their last ten official matches
- Cyprus has won just one of their last five games
Prediction
Romania remains in the hunt for a World Cup spot despite setbacks against Bosnia and Austria, so three points are essential if they want to stay in contention for at least second place. Cyprus is a tough side, but Romania looks more organized and attack-minded. My prediction: Romania to win at 1.6 odds.