Cyprus vs Romania. H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — September 9, 2025

Cyprus vs Romania. H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — September 9, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Cyprus vs Romania prediction Mihai-Antonio/Getty Images
Cyprus
Cyprus
World Cup Qualification UEFA World Cup Qualification UEFA Table World Cup Qualification UEFA Fixtures World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions
09 sep 2025, 14:45
- : -
International,
Romania
Romania
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Romania
Odds: 1.6
On September 9, in the fifth round of World Cup qualification, Cyprus will host Romania on their home turf. Read on for an in-depth look at both teams and a match prediction.

Match preview

Cyprus has played five matches in 2025: in a friendly against Bulgaria, the team battled to an entertaining 2-2 draw. The other four games under Renos Demetriades came in World Cup qualifiers. Cyprus suffered three defeats: to Bosnia (1-2), Romania (0-2), and Austria (0-1). All of these matches were played away from home, which certainly influenced their performance. In their first home match, Cyprus confidently beat San Marino (2-0).

The team is built around a solid defense and set pieces, and when playing at home, they are always capable of springing a surprise. Tactically, Cyprus lines up in a 4-3-2-1 formation, focusing on compactness and minimizing mistakes. In attack, they play at a slow but cautious pace, utilizing the flanks and set pieces, though their finishing often leaves much to be desired.

Romania, led by Mircea Lucescu, has played four qualifiers: they have won twice, defeating San Marino (5-1) and Cyprus (2-0), but narrowly lost to Austria (1-2) and Bosnia (0-1).

Romania’s style is based on confident possession, intricate combinations, and control of the midfield. They typically use a 4-2-3-1 formation with rapid wing play and an active midfield. Attacking dynamism and swift transitions from defense to offense are key elements of their approach.

Probable line-ups

Cyprus: Mall, Satsias, Sielis, Laifis, Malekkidis, Kosti, Kastanos, Kyriacou, Correia, Loizou, Kakoulis

Romania: Moldovan, Ratiu, Popescu, Burca, Sorescu, Man, Chiriches, Sut, Mihaila, Dragus, Tanase

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Romania has won all five of their last five meetings, twice on penalties
  • Romania has won eight of their last ten official matches
  • Cyprus has won just one of their last five games

Prediction

Romania remains in the hunt for a World Cup spot despite setbacks against Bosnia and Austria, so three points are essential if they want to stay in contention for at least second place. Cyprus is a tough side, but Romania looks more organized and attack-minded. My prediction: Romania to win at 1.6 odds.

