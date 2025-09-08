Prediction on game Win Romania Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On September 9, in the fifth round of World Cup qualification, Cyprus will host Romania on their home turf. Read on for an in-depth look at both teams and a match prediction.

See also: Armenia vs Ireland prediction and betting tips 09 September 2025

Match preview

Cyprus has played five matches in 2025: in a friendly against Bulgaria, the team battled to an entertaining 2-2 draw. The other four games under Renos Demetriades came in World Cup qualifiers. Cyprus suffered three defeats: to Bosnia (1-2), Romania (0-2), and Austria (0-1). All of these matches were played away from home, which certainly influenced their performance. In their first home match, Cyprus confidently beat San Marino (2-0).

The team is built around a solid defense and set pieces, and when playing at home, they are always capable of springing a surprise. Tactically, Cyprus lines up in a 4-3-2-1 formation, focusing on compactness and minimizing mistakes. In attack, they play at a slow but cautious pace, utilizing the flanks and set pieces, though their finishing often leaves much to be desired.

Romania, led by Mircea Lucescu, has played four qualifiers: they have won twice, defeating San Marino (5-1) and Cyprus (2-0), but narrowly lost to Austria (1-2) and Bosnia (0-1).

Romania’s style is based on confident possession, intricate combinations, and control of the midfield. They typically use a 4-2-3-1 formation with rapid wing play and an active midfield. Attacking dynamism and swift transitions from defense to offense are key elements of their approach.

Probable line-ups

Cyprus: Mall, Satsias, Sielis, Laifis, Malekkidis, Kosti, Kastanos, Kyriacou, Correia, Loizou, Kakoulis

Romania: Moldovan, Ratiu, Popescu, Burca, Sorescu, Man, Chiriches, Sut, Mihaila, Dragus, Tanase

Match facts and head-to-head

Romania has won all five of their last five meetings, twice on penalties

Romania has won eight of their last ten official matches

Cyprus has won just one of their last five games

Prediction

Romania remains in the hunt for a World Cup spot despite setbacks against Bosnia and Austria, so three points are essential if they want to stay in contention for at least second place. Cyprus is a tough side, but Romania looks more organized and attack-minded. My prediction: Romania to win at 1.6 odds.