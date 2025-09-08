RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions Armenia vs Ireland prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 9 September 2025

Armenia vs Ireland prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 9 September 2025

Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Armenia vs Ireland prediction Photo: x.com/IrishTimesSport/ Author unknownn
Armenia
Armenia Armenia Schedule Armenia News
World Cup Qualification UEFA World Cup Qualification UEFA Table World Cup Qualification UEFA Fixtures World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions
09 sep 2025, 12:00
- : -
International, Yerevan, Republican Stadium - Vazgen Sargsyan
Ireland
Ireland Ireland Schedule Ireland News
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.8
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

As part of the second round of the European World Cup qualifiers, Armenia and Ireland will go head-to-head in a pivotal clash. The match is set to take place in Yerevan on Tuesday, September 9, with kickoff scheduled for 18:00 Central European Time. My focus is on a bet involving the total goals in this encounter.

Match preview

Armenia approaches this fixture with ambitions to play a more attacking brand of football compared to the previous round. Traditionally, the team has relied on a compact defense, but recent matches have shown a drive to improve their attacking output and create more dangerous chances in the final third.

In their clash with Portugal, Egishe Melikyan's men struggled as expected. At home, they suffered a crushing 0-5 defeat and are now eager to redeem themselves in front of their supporters.

The main issue for the Armenian national team has been converting their scoring opportunities, often preventing them from securing positive results. The coaching staff is actively working on tactical flexibility to exploit opponents' weaknesses, while maintaining a disciplined backline to neutralize Ireland's attacking threats.

Recent match history suggests Armenia is capable of putting up a fight against stronger sides. With the backing of the home crowd, they’ll be determined to avoid embarrassment and secure a positive outcome.

Ireland arrives in Yerevan in steadier form, displaying organized defending and reliability in midfield. The team is adept at making the most of set pieces and counterattacks, making them a threat even against cautious opponents.

The Irish have started this qualifying campaign on a solid note, which positions them as favorites for this away fixture against Armenia. The key for Ireland will be controlling the midfield and maintaining defensive discipline.

Any mistakes could be costly, especially against a side willing to strike on the counter and create chances through their standout players. In attack, Ireland will look to exploit the flanks and set-piece situations, areas where their squad typically excels.

Against Hungary, the Irish produced a solid performance, managing to come back after conceding two early goals. The final draw was a fair result given the flow of the game.

Match facts

  • Armenia are winless in their last five matches.
  • At home, Armenia have lost four consecutive matches with an aggregate score of 0:11.
  • Ireland are unbeaten in their last five matches.
  • The Irish have drawn their previous three matches.
  • Armenia average 0.3 goals per home game, while Ireland average 0.8 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

  • Armenia: Avagyan, Piloyan, Arutyunyan, Miradyan, Tiknizyan, Iwu, Spertsyan, Oganesyan, Bichakhchyan, Barseghyan, Zelarayan.
  • Ireland: Kelleher, O'Brien, Collins, O'Shea, Doherty, Cullen, Knight, Aida, Manning, Szmodics, Ferguson.

H2H

These teams have met four times: three wins for Ireland and one for Armenia.

Prediction

Given the current form and playing styles of both sides, this looks set to be a low-scoring affair. Armenia will likely play cautiously to avoid conceding early, while Ireland will look for opportunities on the counter and from set pieces. The visitors are slight favorites, buoyed by their solid showing against Hungary. My bet is on under 2.5 total goals.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.8
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Indonesia vs Lebanon prediction Friendly International Today, 09:30 Indonesia vs Lebanon: Will Indonesia extend their home winning streak? Indonesia Odds: 1.8 Lebanon Recommended 1xBet
UAE vs Bahrain prediction Friendly International Today, 12:30 UAE vs Bahrain prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 8, 2025 UAE Odds: 1.84 Bahrain Bet now 1xBet
New Zealand vs Australia prediction Friendly International 09 sep 2025, 03:00 New Zealand vs Australia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 9, 2025 New Zealand Odds: 1.7 Australia Bet now 1xBet
Zimbabwe vs Rwanda prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 09 sep 2025, 09:00 Zimbabwe vs Rwanda prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 9 September 2025 Zimbabwe Odds: 2.55 Rwanda Recommended Melbet
Sierra Leone vs Ethiopia prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 09 sep 2025, 09:00 Sierra Leone vs Ethiopia prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 9, 2025 Sierra Leone Odds: 2.09 Ethiopia Bet now Melbet
Namibia vs Sao Tome and Principe prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 09 sep 2025, 09:00 Namibia vs São Tomé and Príncipe prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 9, 2025 Namibia Odds: 1.55 Sao Tome and Principe Bet now Mostbet
Kenya vs Seychelles prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 09 sep 2025, 09:00 Kenya vs Seychelles prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 9, 2025 Kenya Odds: 1.9 Seychelles Recommended 1xBet
Tanzania vs Niger prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 09 sep 2025, 09:00 Tanzania vs Niger prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 9, 2025 Tanzania Odds: 1.55 Niger Bet now 1xBet
South Africa vs Nigeria prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 09 sep 2025, 12:00 South Africa vs Nigeria prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 9, 2025 South Africa Odds: 1.8 Nigeria Bet now Melbet
Burkina Faso vs Egypt prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 09 sep 2025, 12:00 Burkina Faso vs Egypt prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 9, 2025 Burkina Faso Odds: 1.65 Egypt Recommended Mostbet
Azerbaijan vs Ukraine prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 09 sep 2025, 12:00 Azerbaijan vs Ukraine prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 9, 2025 Azerbaijan Odds: 1.62 Ukraine Bet now 1xBet
Togo vs Sudan prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 09 sep 2025, 12:00 Togo vs Sudan prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 9, 2025 Togo Odds: 1.48 Sudan Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores