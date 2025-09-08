Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.8 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

As part of the second round of the European World Cup qualifiers, Armenia and Ireland will go head-to-head in a pivotal clash. The match is set to take place in Yerevan on Tuesday, September 9, with kickoff scheduled for 18:00 Central European Time. My focus is on a bet involving the total goals in this encounter.

Match preview

Armenia approaches this fixture with ambitions to play a more attacking brand of football compared to the previous round. Traditionally, the team has relied on a compact defense, but recent matches have shown a drive to improve their attacking output and create more dangerous chances in the final third.

In their clash with Portugal, Egishe Melikyan's men struggled as expected. At home, they suffered a crushing 0-5 defeat and are now eager to redeem themselves in front of their supporters.

The main issue for the Armenian national team has been converting their scoring opportunities, often preventing them from securing positive results. The coaching staff is actively working on tactical flexibility to exploit opponents' weaknesses, while maintaining a disciplined backline to neutralize Ireland's attacking threats.

Recent match history suggests Armenia is capable of putting up a fight against stronger sides. With the backing of the home crowd, they’ll be determined to avoid embarrassment and secure a positive outcome.

Ireland arrives in Yerevan in steadier form, displaying organized defending and reliability in midfield. The team is adept at making the most of set pieces and counterattacks, making them a threat even against cautious opponents.

The Irish have started this qualifying campaign on a solid note, which positions them as favorites for this away fixture against Armenia. The key for Ireland will be controlling the midfield and maintaining defensive discipline.

Any mistakes could be costly, especially against a side willing to strike on the counter and create chances through their standout players. In attack, Ireland will look to exploit the flanks and set-piece situations, areas where their squad typically excels.

Against Hungary, the Irish produced a solid performance, managing to come back after conceding two early goals. The final draw was a fair result given the flow of the game.

Match facts

Armenia are winless in their last five matches.

At home, Armenia have lost four consecutive matches with an aggregate score of 0:11.

Ireland are unbeaten in their last five matches.

The Irish have drawn their previous three matches.

Armenia average 0.3 goals per home game, while Ireland average 0.8 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

Armenia : Avagyan, Piloyan, Arutyunyan, Miradyan, Tiknizyan, Iwu, Spertsyan, Oganesyan, Bichakhchyan, Barseghyan, Zelarayan.

: Avagyan, Piloyan, Arutyunyan, Miradyan, Tiknizyan, Iwu, Spertsyan, Oganesyan, Bichakhchyan, Barseghyan, Zelarayan. Ireland: Kelleher, O'Brien, Collins, O'Shea, Doherty, Cullen, Knight, Aida, Manning, Szmodics, Ferguson.

H2H

These teams have met four times: three wins for Ireland and one for Armenia.

Prediction

Given the current form and playing styles of both sides, this looks set to be a low-scoring affair. Armenia will likely play cautiously to avoid conceding early, while Ireland will look for opportunities on the counter and from set pieces. The visitors are slight favorites, buoyed by their solid showing against Hungary. My bet is on under 2.5 total goals.