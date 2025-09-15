Prediction on game Total under 2 Odds: 1.69 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Wednesday, September 17, Cairo will host one of the encounters of matchday 7 in the Egyptian Premier League, where the local side Arab Contractors will take on Pharco. Kick-off is scheduled for 16:00 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at a bet on the teams' scoring output in this fixture.

Arab Contractors

Arab Contractors are back in the Premier League after a successful campaign in the second division, where they clinched first place and rightfully earned promotion. Their return to the top flight, however, has been anything but smooth. In six matches played, the team has managed to collect only three points, recording three draws and suffering three defeats. Their lack of firepower is particularly concerning—Arab Contractors failed to score in five out of six matches, with their first goal of the season coming only in the last draw (1-1) away against Ghazl El-Mahalla. Notably, all six of their matches this season have been low-scoring affairs, each finishing with a total under 2.5 goals. As a result, Arab Contractors sit 19th in the table, with just one goal scored and five conceded.

Their home form is also troubling—no wins in the last four matches. Nevertheless, when it comes to head-to-head clashes with Pharco on their own turf, Arab Contractors hold a slight advantage: in three home meetings, they remain unbeaten, with one win and two draws.

Pharco

Pharco finished last season in 7th place in the Egyptian Premier League, securing a spot in the championship group and wrapping up their campaign 15 points off the podium. Their Egyptian Cup run ended in the Round of 16, where they were knocked out in extra time by Ghazl El-Mahalla. In the Egyptian League Cup, Pharco managed to advance from the group stage and reach the playoffs.

However, the new season has started with difficulties. In five league matches, Pharco have yet to taste victory—two goalless draws and three defeats. During this stretch, the team has scored just once and conceded six, leaving them bottom of the table in 20th place with two points. If you factor in the end of last season, their winless run now extends to ten matches in a row.

Goals have been in short supply—four of their five matches this season have ended with under 2.5 goals, and most with even less than 1.5. As for head-to-head meetings with Arab Contractors, the sides have faced off six times: Pharco have won twice, Arab Contractors once, and three matches have ended in draws. Impressively, five of those six encounters have finished with under 2.5 goals scored.

Probable line-ups

Arab Contractors: Aboul Saud, Abed, Al Kadi, Wael, Gaber, El Wahsh, Gamal, Antar, Hesham, Ojera, Abu Gouda.

Aboul Saud, Abed, Al Kadi, Wael, Gaber, El Wahsh, Gamal, Antar, Hesham, Ojera, Abu Gouda. Pharco: Shika, Shaaban, Hussein, El Mezzain, Kamel, Ahmed, Fouad, Fakhri, Ezz, El-Bahrawi, El Taeb.

Key facts & head-to-head

Arab Contractors have not won in their last 8 matches.

Arab Contractors have lost 3 of their last 4 home games.

Pharco have lost 3 of their last 4 matches.

5 of Pharco's last 6 matches have ended with under 2.5 goals.

Pharco are unbeaten in 5 of the last 6 head-to-head meetings.

5 of the last 6 head-to-head matches have ended with under 2.5 goals.

Arab Contractors vs Pharco prediction

Both teams have had a dismal start to the season and neither has found much success in front of goal—each side has scored just once since the campaign began. Arab Contractors and Pharco have both struggled in attack and defence in recent games, and their direct encounters are traditionally slow-paced, low-scoring affairs. Expect a cautious, calculated battle where both sides will look to avoid mistakes and focus on defensive solidity. My pick for this match is under 2 goals at odds of 1.69.