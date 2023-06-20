Neymar will stay at PSG on one condition
Football news Today, 10:00
Photo: PSG twitter
French PSG forward Neymar is not going to leave the team in the summer transfer window on one condition.
According to L'Equipe, he will stay at the club if former Barcelona and Spain coach Luis Enrique is appointed as head coach.
The source writes that Neymar has an excellent relationship with the Spanish coach.
Earlier it was reported that Enrique will sign a contract for two years with the possibility of renewal for another season.
