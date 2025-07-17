Neymar scores in back-to-back matches to secure Santos victory. VIDEO

In the 14th round of the Brazilian Serie A, Santos hosted Flamengo on home turf, and Neymar put on a stellar performance.

In a tightly contested match, everything was decided by a single goal scored in the 84th minute. The scorer was Santos' winger and talisman, Neymar. He controlled the ball inside the box, turned his defender, and slotted it past the goalkeeper.

Neymar has now found the net for the second consecutive game, once again helping Santos clinch the win. The team currently sits 13th in the league standings, with 14 points from 13 matches.

