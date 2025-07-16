Neymar shares a hilarious video playing football with his son

Santos star Neymar gave his fans a glimpse into his family life on Instagram, showing how he spends quality time with his son. The footballer posted a lively and cheerful video on his page.

In the clip, Neymar and his son Davi Lucca are seen playing football together on Santos' training pitch. Father and son take turns trying to steal the ball from each other, both grinning and bursting out in laughter. The caption to the video reads: “Just a dad and son playing football 😍.”

As a reminder, Neymar is a proud father of four. His eldest child is Davi Lucca, who is already 14 years old. The Brazilian also has three daughters, two of whom are with his current fiancée Bruna Biancardi. The youngest, a girl named Mel, was born just recently, on July 6.

It's also worth noting that Neymar recently extended his contract with Santos until December 2025. The footballer returned to his homeland at the start of this year, closing the chapter on his brief and unsuccessful stint in Saudi Arabia.