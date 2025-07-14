The return is near. Neymar shares new photos from team training

Santos star Neymar is ramping up his preparations for his team's upcoming match in the resumed Brazilian championship. The forward took to Instagram to share fresh snapshots from a recent training session.

The Brazilian posted photos showing him training with the squad at the club's training ground, clearly enjoying himself with a big smile on his face. As always, Ney is in the thick of the action during a training scrimmage, fine-tuning the team's tactical interplay.

It's worth noting that Santos are set to face Flamengo on July 17. Things aren't looking good for the Peixe in the Brazilian league—they're languishing in a dreadful 16th place on the table, with only 11 points from 12 rounds.

Santos are just one step away from the relegation zone and desperately need to turn things around. Whether they can do it against Flamengo—currently sitting atop the league and unbeaten in domestic competition for quite some time—remains to be seen.