Neymar revealed after which defeat he cried for five days

Brazil's forward Neymar admitted that he still hasn't recovered from the defeat of Croatia in the quarterfinals of the World Cup-2022.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw in regulation time, and in the penalty shootout the Brazilians lost 2:4.

According to the player, after that game he thought of leaving the national team after the tournament.

"To be honest, after the World Cup I didn't want to continue playing for the national team. But I changed my mind. Seeing my family suffer after the defeat was very hard. But they will have to accept it. Everything will be fine, that's the way it should be," Neymar said.

The Brazilian admitted that he cried for five days in a row because of the defeat.

"It was very painful that the dream of winning didn't come true. I would rather not score a goal at 0:0 and lose on penalties than to score a goal, concede and eventually lose on penalties," he added.

Recall that at the end of the tournament the world champion was the national team of Argentina, and the Croatian team won the bronze medals of the world championship.