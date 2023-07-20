RU RU
Main News Neymar revealed after which defeat he cried for five days

Neymar revealed after which defeat he cried for five days

Football news Today, 03:00
Neymar revealed after which defeat he cried for five days Photo: Brazil national team twitter

Brazil's forward Neymar admitted that he still hasn't recovered from the defeat of Croatia in the quarterfinals of the World Cup-2022.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw in regulation time, and in the penalty shootout the Brazilians lost 2:4.

According to the player, after that game he thought of leaving the national team after the tournament.

"To be honest, after the World Cup I didn't want to continue playing for the national team. But I changed my mind. Seeing my family suffer after the defeat was very hard. But they will have to accept it. Everything will be fine, that's the way it should be," Neymar said.

The Brazilian admitted that he cried for five days in a row because of the defeat.

"It was very painful that the dream of winning didn't come true. I would rather not score a goal at 0:0 and lose on penalties than to score a goal, concede and eventually lose on penalties," he added.

Recall that at the end of the tournament the world champion was the national team of Argentina, and the Croatian team won the bronze medals of the world championship.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Brazil World Cup
Popular news
Manchester City want to buy one of the leaders of Barcelona Football news Yesterday, 11:28 Manchester City want to buy one of the leaders of Barcelona
Bayern won 27-0 Football news 18 july 2023, 16:42 Bayern won 27-0
Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi's club Football news 17 july 2023, 04:30 Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi's club
"Dynamo" Kyiv won a crushing victory in a friendly match Football news 16 july 2023, 14:17 "Dynamo" Kyiv won a crushing victory in a friendly match
Official: Lionel Messi joins American club Football news 15 july 2023, 15:06 Official: Lionel Messi joins American club
Arsenal complete record transfer Football news 15 july 2023, 14:15 Arsenal complete record transfer
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:00 Martino revealed how Messi has changed after big wins with the national team Football news Today, 03:00 Neymar revealed after which defeat he cried for five days Football news Today, 02:00 Chelsea destroyed the opponent in the first match under the leadership of Pochettino Football news Today, 01:00 With Havertz's debut goal: Arsenal defeat MLS team Football news Yesterday, 14:55 Liverpool captain close to joining Saudi Arabian club Football news Yesterday, 14:42 Liverpool respond to Luis Diaz offer for €50m Football news Yesterday, 14:30 Man City leader close to joining Al Ahly Football news Yesterday, 14:15 Barcelona close to signing Atlético striker Football news Yesterday, 13:55 PSG are going to issue an ultimatum to Mbappe Football news Yesterday, 13:42 Famous Spanish football player sentenced to four years for rape
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Birkirkara vs Maribor 20 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Paide vs B-36 20 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Milsami vs Panevezys 20 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Honka vs Tobol 20 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for San Martin vs Velez 20 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Levadia vs Zhilina 20 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Dinamo Batumi vs Tirana 20 July 2023 Football Today Zimbru vs La Fiorita predictions and betting tips on July 20, 2023 Football Today Dila Gori vs Dunajská Streda predictions and betting tips on July 20, 2023 Football Today Dinamo Batumi vs KF Tirana predictions and betting tips on July 20, 2023