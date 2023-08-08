Neymar received an incredible offer from Saudi Arabia

Brazilian striker Neymar recently publicly announced his desire to leave PSG to return to Barcelona.

Despite this, he has other options to continue his career.

According to Footmercato, one of the most famous football players in the world received an offer from Saudi Arabia. An unnamed club from the local championship is ready to pay Neymar for the season from 300 to 400 million euros.

According to RMC Sport, Neymar's entourage has also entered into negotiations with London's Chelsea.

At the same time, the new coach of the Parisians, Luis Enrique, has already stated that he would like to keep such an important player in the team.

The publications note that for Neymar a return to Barcelona is a priority, although there is practically no chance of such a transfer.

Also, there was information in the media that one of the Brazilian clubs was showing interest in the football player, but the player himself at the moment did not want to return to his homeland.

Recall that this summer PSG left the leader and captain Lionel Messi, who went to play in the United States.