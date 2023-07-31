Neymar may have had a sexual relationship with a man

Forward of Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazilian national team, Neymar, may have had a sexual encounter with a man, as reported by Marca.

According to the source, influencer Sofia Barkley revealed this during the TV show Chupim. She claimed that the footballer had sex with Brazilian surfer Pedro Scooby at a secret party that took place during the coronavirus pandemic. Barkley also stated that all attendees were required to sign a non-disclosure agreement, but she refused to do so.

Neymar, 31, has been playing for PSG since 2017. He transferred to the Parisian club from Barcelona for a record-breaking fee of 222 million euros, which remains the highest transfer amount in football history. In total, the Brazilian has played 173 matches for the French club in all competitions, scoring 118 goals and providing 77 assists. His contract with the club is set to expire in the summer of 2025, with a possibility of extending for an additional year.

Neymar has represented the Brazilian national team since 2010. He has played 124 matches for the national team, scoring 77 goals and providing 56 assists, while also receiving 31 yellow cards and one red card.