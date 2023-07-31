RU RU
Main News Neymar may have had a sexual relationship with a man

Neymar may have had a sexual relationship with a man

Football news Today, 04:50
Neymar may have had a sexual relationship with a man Photo: Neymar's Instagram / Author unknown

Forward of Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazilian national team, Neymar, may have had a sexual encounter with a man, as reported by Marca.

According to the source, influencer Sofia Barkley revealed this during the TV show Chupim. She claimed that the footballer had sex with Brazilian surfer Pedro Scooby at a secret party that took place during the coronavirus pandemic. Barkley also stated that all attendees were required to sign a non-disclosure agreement, but she refused to do so.

Neymar, 31, has been playing for PSG since 2017. He transferred to the Parisian club from Barcelona for a record-breaking fee of 222 million euros, which remains the highest transfer amount in football history. In total, the Brazilian has played 173 matches for the French club in all competitions, scoring 118 goals and providing 77 assists. His contract with the club is set to expire in the summer of 2025, with a possibility of extending for an additional year.

Neymar has represented the Brazilian national team since 2010. He has played 124 matches for the national team, scoring 77 goals and providing 56 assists, while also receiving 31 yellow cards and one red card.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 France
Popular news
PSG are waiting for a humiliatingly low offer from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 05:30 PSG are waiting for a humiliatingly low offer from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe
Two red cards and five goals: Dynamo won a bright victory in the Ukraine championship Football news Yesterday, 13:36 Two red cards and five goals: Dynamo won a bright victory in the Ukraine championship
Manchester City defeated by Spanish top club Football news Yesterday, 09:41 Manchester City defeated by Spanish top club
Barcelona destroy Real Madrid in a friendly match Football news Yesterday, 06:24 Barcelona destroy Real Madrid in a friendly match
Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad Football news 27 july 2023, 17:07 Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad
AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker Football news 27 july 2023, 12:10 AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:10 One of the leaders of Newcastle moved to Al-Ahly from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 05:30 PSG are waiting for a humiliatingly low offer from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 04:50 Neymar may have had a sexual relationship with a man Football news Today, 04:15 Mbappe and Liverpool: new details revealed Football news Today, 04:00 Chelsea close to signing France defender Football news Today, 03:12 Mbappe interested in another top club: negotiations are already underway Football news Today, 03:00 Benfica lost against Dutch champions Football news Today, 01:00 Dynamo Kyiv - Minai - 4:1 (video review) Football news Yesterday, 13:36 Two red cards and five goals: Dynamo won a bright victory in the Ukraine championship Football news Yesterday, 12:50 Tottenham Hotspur interested in signing talented Bayern striker
Sport Predictions
Football Today Aarhus vs Nordsjaelland predictions and betting tips on July 31, 2023 Football Today Malmo FF vs Varnamo predictions and betting tips on July 31, 2023 Football Today Sirius vs AIK: predictions and betting tips on the Allsvenskan match on July 31, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 Panathinaikos vs Dnipro-1 predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 Olimpia Ljubljana vs Ludogorets predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 BATE vs Aris Limassol: predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 Slovan Bratislava vs Zrinjski predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Goias vs Gremio predictions and betting tips on July 31, 2023