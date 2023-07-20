Neymar has named the club he will play for next season

Brazilian forward Neymar, who currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), has stated that he has no intention of leaving the club in the upcoming summer transfer window.

"I hope my future is linked to PSG. I have a contract with the club, and nobody has told me that I have to leave. I will stay in Paris, even if there may not be as much love between me and the fans," Neymar's words were quoted by journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

Earlier, it was reported that PSG's management intended to part ways with the Brazilian due to his high salary of around €36 million per year. Clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United, and Barcelona have shown interest in the forward.

Neymar, who is 31 years old, joined PSG in 2017 after transferring from Barcelona for a record-breaking fee of €222 million, which remains the highest in football history. He has played a total of 173 matches for the French club in all competitions, scoring 118 goals and providing 77 assists. His contract with PSG is valid until the summer of 2025, with an option for an additional year.

Since 2010, Neymar has been playing for the Brazilian national team. He has appeared in 124 matches for the country, scoring 77 goals and providing 56 assists. Additionally, he has received 31 yellow cards and one red card.