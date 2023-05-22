Neymar could move to Manchester United
Football news Today, 17:06
Photo: Neymar's Instagram / Author unknown
Manchester United wants to buy the forward of Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazilian national team, Neymar, according to L'Equipe.
According to the source, Manchester United is actively negotiating the player's transfer in the summer transfer window. Man United aims to loan the Brazilian with a purchase option, while PSG hopes to sell him. Several other English clubs are also interested in the forward.
In the current season, 31-year-old Neymar has played 29 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 18 goals and providing 17 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025 with the possibility of an additional one-year extension.
Don't miss: Vinicius Junior could miss the remainder of the season.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 16:45 "Juventus" suffered a humiliating defeat in a Serie A match
Football news Today, 15:30 Juventus dropped points again in Serie A: details of the punishment
Football news Today, 14:45 Matic saved Roma from defeat in their home Serie A match
Football news Yesterday, 16:48 PSG secured an important victory in Ligue 1 and moved closer to the title
Football news Yesterday, 14:38 "Real" lost to "Valencia" in an away match of La Liga
Football news Yesterday, 13:55 Borussia Dortmund achieved a crucial victory in a Bundesliga match
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:06 Neymar could move to Manchester United Football news Today, 16:59 "Newcastle" failed to defeat the underdog team but secured a place in the Champions League Football news Today, 16:45 "Juventus" suffered a humiliating defeat in a Serie A match Football news Today, 16:30 Vinicius Junior may miss the remainder of the season Football news Today, 16:15 "Tottenham" is considering the purchase of a goalkeeper from the Georgian national team Football news Today, 15:55 "Inter" has made a decision regarding the head coach for the next season Football news Today, 15:42 "Manchester City" could snatch the world champion title from "Liverpool" Football news Today, 15:30 Juventus dropped points again in Serie A: details of the punishment Football news Today, 15:15 Real Madrid has set its sights on a player from Cristiano Ronaldo's club Football news Today, 14:54 "Shakhtar" is considering the possibility of selling their primary goalkeeper
Sport Predictions
Football Today Cruzeiro vs Cuiaba predictions and betting tips on May 23, 2023 Football 23 may 2023 Real Sociedad vs Almeria predictions and betting tips on May 23, 2023 Football 23 may 2023 Celta vs Girona predictions and betting tips on May 23, 2023 Football 23 may 2023 Valladolid vs Barcelona predictions and betting tips on May 23, 2023