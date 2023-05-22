Neymar could move to Manchester United

Manchester United wants to buy the forward of Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazilian national team, Neymar, according to L'Equipe.

According to the source, Manchester United is actively negotiating the player's transfer in the summer transfer window. Man United aims to loan the Brazilian with a purchase option, while PSG hopes to sell him. Several other English clubs are also interested in the forward.

In the current season, 31-year-old Neymar has played 29 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 18 goals and providing 17 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025 with the possibility of an additional one-year extension.

