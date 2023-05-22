Vinicius Junior may miss the remainder of the season

Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid may miss the remainder of the season due to suspension, as reported by AS.

Such punishment awaits the Brazilian player for his dismissal in the 35th round match of the Spanish championship against Valencia (0-1). In that game, the forward received a red card for striking an opponent in the face.

If the punishment is confirmed, the player will be unavailable for the remaining La Liga matches against Rayo Vallecano, Sevilla, and Athletic Bilbao.

In the current season, 22-year-old Vinicius has played 54 matches for Real Madrid in all competitions, scoring 23 goals and providing 21 assists. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2024.

