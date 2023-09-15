Neymar and Mbappe are no longer friends on social networks

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe and his former teammate Neymar clearly did not share something.

Recently, both players unfollowed each other on social networks.

Let us remember that before leaving PSG, Neymar liked posts that criticized the French striker. At the same time, there is no exact version of what happened between the players.

A few weeks ago, the 31-year-old Brazilian footballer moved to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. He has not yet played a single match for his new club.

Neymar has been with PSG since 2017, joining from Barcelona for a record €222 million. In total, Neymar played 173 matches for the Paris team, scored 118 goals and made 77 assists. He became the French champion five times with PSG, won the French Cup three times and reached the Champions League final.

As for Mbappe, the footballer was close to leaving PSG last summer. He did not want to renew his contract with the club and can now leave next summer as a free agent.