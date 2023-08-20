Neymar will not be able to make his debut for Al-Hilal anytime soon

Brazilian forward Neymar of "Al-Hilal" will not be able to make his debut for the Saudi Arabian club in the near future, according to Goal.com.

"Neymar arrived with us with an injury, he is experiencing some minor muscle problems. I don't know when he will be able to return to fitness and start playing. He shouldn't go to the Brazilian national team now, he needs to undergo a rehabilitation course," said the club's head coach, Jorge Jesus.

31-year-old Neymar transferred to "Al-Hilal" from "Paris Saint-Germain." The Saudi Arabian club paid 90 million euros for the football player. The Brazilian signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2025. His salary will be around 80 million euros per year. Additionally, due to sponsorship agreements and commercial activities, the player's income could increase to 160 million euros per year.

Neymar played for PSG since 2017. He transferred to the Parisian club from "Barcelona." PSG paid 222 million euros for the player, a sum that still remains a record in football history. In total, the Brazilian played 173 matches for the French club in all competitions, scored 118 goals, and provided 77 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025 with the possibility of extension for one more year.

Neymar has been playing for the Brazilian national team since 2010. He has played a total of 124 matches for the Brazilian national team, scored 77 goals, provided 56 assists, received 31 yellow cards, and one red card.