Newcastle striker Yoane Wissa sidelined for an extended period: return timeline revealed

Forward suffers injury while on duty with DR Congo national team

DR Congo and Newcastle striker Yoane Wissa will miss the upcoming Premier League fixtures as well as the 2026 World Cup qualifiers due to a knee injury.

Details: The 29-year-old forward, who recently made the switch from Brentford to Newcastle, returned from national team duty with the Democratic Republic of Congo and underwent a knee scan, which revealed he will need a period of rehabilitation.

Wissa is expected to be out for four to five weeks. As a result, he will definitely miss DR Congo’s matches against Togo and Sudan.

Magpies head coach Eddie Howe expressed his support for the player and highlighted Wissa’s value to the club:

“He’s a proven Premier League goalscorer, and players like that are extremely hard to find. Wissa has always been a tough opponent, he’s scored against us, and I respect his journey. I hope he adapts to Newcastle just as successfully.”

