Newcastle striker Yoane Wissa sidelined for an extended period: return timeline revealed
DR Congo and Newcastle striker Yoane Wissa will miss the upcoming Premier League fixtures as well as the 2026 World Cup qualifiers due to a knee injury.
Details: The 29-year-old forward, who recently made the switch from Brentford to Newcastle, returned from national team duty with the Democratic Republic of Congo and underwent a knee scan, which revealed he will need a period of rehabilitation.
Wissa is expected to be out for four to five weeks. As a result, he will definitely miss DR Congo’s matches against Togo and Sudan.
Magpies head coach Eddie Howe expressed his support for the player and highlighted Wissa’s value to the club:
“He’s a proven Premier League goalscorer, and players like that are extremely hard to find. Wissa has always been a tough opponent, he’s scored against us, and I respect his journey. I hope he adapts to Newcastle just as successfully.”
