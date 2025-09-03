Signed at the last second: Wissa’s transfer to Newcastle almost collapsed due to a bizarre blunder

An unusual situation.

Wissa’s move from Brentford to Newcastle nearly fell through.

Details: The deal was almost derailed due to the player's oversight: while signing the documents, Wissa missed a signature in one of the mandatory fields.

The error was only discovered when the papers were sent for approval, forcing Newcastle representatives to search all over the training ground to find the player so he could complete the paperwork.

In the end, all documents were submitted literally seconds before the transfer window closed—less than 30 seconds before the deadline—but the deal was successfully finalized.

Reminder: Newcastle paid £55 million for Wissa’s transfer. The player signed a four-year contract.

Last season, Wissa played 39 matches for Brentford in all competitions, scoring 20 goals and providing 5 assists.