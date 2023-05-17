"Newcastle" could snatch a forward from "Chelsea"

"Newcastle" is showing interest in the forward João Félix, who is currently on loan at "Chelsea" from "Atlético Madrid," according to Marca.

According to the source, "The Magpies" are considering acquiring the player in the summer transfer window. The forward wants to play for a club that will compete in the Champions League next season, and "Newcastle" is likely to secure a spot there.

It is worth noting that "Chelsea" does not have a priority option to buy the Portuguese player. "Atlético Madrid" values him at 80 million euros.

In the current season, 23-year-old Félix has played 18 matches in all competitions for "Chelsea" and scored three goals. His contract with "Atlético Madrid" is valid until the summer of 2027.

Don't miss: Cavani may leave Europe.