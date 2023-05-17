Edinson Cavani may leave Europe

Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani, who is currently playing for Valencia in the Spanish La Liga, could potentially move to South America and continue his career there.

According to Todofichajes, Boca Juniors has shown interest in the 36-year-old footballer.

The Argentine club has already initiated negotiations with Valencia regarding his transfer.

In the current season of the Spanish league, Cavani has appeared in 22 matches, scoring 5 goals and providing 2 assists.

He is under contract with his current club until the summer of 2024.