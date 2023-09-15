New details emerge in Pogba doping test scandal

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba could have avoided a positive doping test. He would not have taken illegal substances if he had read the instructions for the American drug he was taking.

According to information from La Gazzetta dello Sport, the instructions for the drug clearly state all the risks associated with doping when using this substance.

Let us remind you that the Frenchman passed a positive doping test after the first round match of the Italian Serie A with Udinese.

In Pogba's tests, experts noticed an increased level of testosterone. Immediately after the accusations, the former French national team player said that the use of doping was unintentional and the reason for its presence in the body was the intake of a dietary supplement that was prescribed to him by an American doctor.

If Pogba is found guilty, the 30-year-old midfielder could be disqualified for a period of two to four years.

In connection with the loud scandal, Juventus is already considering the possibility of early termination of the contract with the French football player. There was information that the player was no longer being paid a salary.