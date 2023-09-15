RU RU NG NG
Main News New details emerge in Pogba doping test scandal

New details emerge in Pogba doping test scandal

Football news Today, 03:00
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
New details emerge in Pogba doping test scandal New details emerge in Pogba doping test scandal

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba could have avoided a positive doping test. He would not have taken illegal substances if he had read the instructions for the American drug he was taking.

According to information from La Gazzetta dello Sport, the instructions for the drug clearly state all the risks associated with doping when using this substance.

Let us remind you that the Frenchman passed a positive doping test after the first round match of the Italian Serie A with Udinese.

In Pogba's tests, experts noticed an increased level of testosterone. Immediately after the accusations, the former French national team player said that the use of doping was unintentional and the reason for its presence in the body was the intake of a dietary supplement that was prescribed to him by an American doctor.

If Pogba is found guilty, the 30-year-old midfielder could be disqualified for a period of two to four years.

In connection with the loud scandal, Juventus is already considering the possibility of early termination of the contract with the French football player. There was information that the player was no longer being paid a salary.

Related teams and leagues
Juventus Serie A Italy
Popular news
PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity Football news Today, 01:00 PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity
Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe Football news Yesterday, 00:23 Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe
An easy match for Argentina and a difficult victory for Brazil: results of the 2026 World Cup qualif Football news 13 sep 2023, 00:19 VIDEO. A difficult victory for Brazil: all results of the day in South America World Cup 2026 qual
Even without Messi: the Argentina national team destroyed the opponent in the 2026 World Cup qualify Football news 12 sep 2023, 23:36 VIDEO. Argentina without Messi destroyed Bolivia in the 2026 World Cup qualification
The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer Football news 10 sep 2023, 04:25 The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer
Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s Football news 08 sep 2023, 23:21 Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:00 Loud scandal in Real Madrid: detained football players face 5 years in prison Football news Today, 03:30 Barcelona set their sights on 18-year-old Belgian talent Football news Today, 03:00 New details emerge in Pogba doping test scandal Football news Today, 02:30 UEFA launched an investigation into the Armenian national team Football news Today, 02:00 Lewandowski spoke about a possible move to Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 01:30 The head coach of Inter Miami spoke about the special character of Messi Football news Today, 01:00 PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity Football news Yesterday, 23:23 Lewandowski said when he will retire Football news Yesterday, 16:50 Martin Odegaard is close to extending his contract with Arsenal Football news Yesterday, 16:14 Jadon Sancho refused to apologize to the manager of Manchester United
Sport Predictions
Football Today Al-Hilal vs Al-Riyadh prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football Today Bayern vs Bayer prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football Today Southampton vs Leicester City prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football Today Rayo Vallecano vs Alaves prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football 16 sep 2023 Wolverhampton vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023 Football 16 sep 2023 Leipzig vs Augsburg prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023 Football 16 sep 2023 Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023 Football 16 sep 2023 Cologne vs Hoffenheim prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023 Football 16 sep 2023 Watford vs Birmingham prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023 Football 16 sep 2023 West Ham vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023