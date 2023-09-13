Juventus could oust Pogba over doping scandal

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba may soon be left without a job.

This will happen if a re-analysis confirms a doping violation on the part of the French football player.

This was stated by the famous Italian insider Nicolo Schira. According to him, if the player is found guilty, the contract will be terminated unilaterally.

The insider also said that Juventus has currently suspended the payment of wages to the famous football player.

Earlier, the media wrote that Paul Pogba was found to have high levels of testosterone. According to international rules, this is compared to taking illegal drugs.

If the player is found guilty, Pogba could receive a maximum penalty of a four-year disqualification.

In the current Italian Championship, Pogba appeared on the field in two matches. However, he has not yet been noted for any effective actions.

Let us remember that before moving to Juventus, the Frenchman played for the English Manchester United. He returned to the Italian club in 2022 and since then has played only 12 official matches. He missed most of the time due to constant injuries.