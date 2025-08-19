Neville urges Manchester United to urgently sign a new goalkeeper
Manchester United are actively ignoring the need to strengthen the goalkeeper position during the summer transfer window, and the recent match against Arsenal exposed just how mistaken that approach is. Former Red Devils defender Gary Neville has issued a stark warning on this issue.
Details: Neville made it clear that a goalkeeper must be the commanding presence in his own penalty area — something Manchester United currently lack, making a new signing absolutely essential. In fact, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Emiliano Martinez, both linked to the club, fit this profile not just because of their goalkeeping skills, but because of their commanding personalities.
Quote: "It's extremely destabilizing when you don't have a dominant No. 1 — a goalkeeper who commands his box, claims every cross, pulls off saves, and rescues points when defenders slip up. I don't know where they stand with PSR (financial sustainability) regulations.
But they might have to find some money in the next week or two, or work out a loan deal. The reason why Donnarumma and Martinez would suit Manchester United isn't because they're the best keepers in Europe, but because they have huge personalities and character," Neville stated.