RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Neville urges Manchester United to urgently sign a new goalkeeper

Neville urges Manchester United to urgently sign a new goalkeeper

This is a crucial link in the team.
Football news Today, 04:51
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Neville urges Manchester United to urgently sign a new goalkeeper Getty Images

Manchester United are actively ignoring the need to strengthen the goalkeeper position during the summer transfer window, and the recent match against Arsenal exposed just how mistaken that approach is. Former Red Devils defender Gary Neville has issued a stark warning on this issue.

Details: Neville made it clear that a goalkeeper must be the commanding presence in his own penalty area — something Manchester United currently lack, making a new signing absolutely essential. In fact, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Emiliano Martinez, both linked to the club, fit this profile not just because of their goalkeeping skills, but because of their commanding personalities.

Quote: "It's extremely destabilizing when you don't have a dominant No. 1 — a goalkeeper who commands his box, claims every cross, pulls off saves, and rescues points when defenders slip up. I don't know where they stand with PSR (financial sustainability) regulations.

But they might have to find some money in the next week or two, or work out a loan deal. The reason why Donnarumma and Martinez would suit Manchester United isn't because they're the best keepers in Europe, but because they have huge personalities and character," Neville stated.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
Related Team News
Football news Yesterday, 10:13 Vandals deface Garnacho banner near Old Trafford
No agreement reached. Sancho refused to move to Roma Football news Yesterday, 06:11 No agreement reached. Sancho refused to move to Roma
Sensational comeback. Manchester United considers bringing back David De Gea Football news 17 aug 2025, 15:22 Sensational comeback. Manchester United considers bringing back David De Gea
Rookies in action. Player ratings and Gyökeres' disastrous debut in the Man United - Arsenal match Football news 17 aug 2025, 14:17 Rookies in action. Player ratings and Gyökeres' disastrous debut in the Man United - Arsenal match
Huge queues: Thousands of Manchester United fans fail to enter stadium on time Football news 17 aug 2025, 12:40 Huge queues: Thousands of Manchester United fans fail to enter stadium on time
Arsenal keeps racking up goals from set pieces: already 21 since the start of last season Football news 17 aug 2025, 11:59 Arsenal keeps racking up goals from set pieces: already 21 since the start of last season
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores