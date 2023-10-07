Neuer plans to play against Mainz

Manuel Neuer has successfully recovered from his injury and has rejoined the team's training sessions. Bayern Munich's primary goalkeeper is preparing to feature in the match against Mainz on October 21st, following the international break, as reported by Bayern & Germany.

Manuel Neuer last played in a match for the German national team at the World Cup in Qatar last year before sustaining a leg injury while skiing. Since his injury, Sven Ulreich has been deputizing for him at Bayern Munich, while Marc-André ter Stegen has been representing the national team in his absence.

Manuel Neuer made his move to Bayern Munich back in 2011 for €30 million and has since been the club's undisputed first-choice goalkeeper. With his team, he has clinched the Bundesliga title eleven times and won the UEFA Champions League twice. Additionally, the goalkeeper contributed to Germany's World Cup victory.

Currently, Bayern Munich holds the third position in the Bundesliga standings, having secured four victories and two draws in their first six matches. Their next match is scheduled for tomorrow, October 8th, against Freiburg.