Nasser Al-Khelaifi: "Ilya is a talented player of international caliber and a true professional."

The PSG president has genuine faith in Zabarnyi.
Football news Today, 04:54
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Nasser Al-Khelaifi with Champions League medal Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

This partnership has a bright future ahead.

Details: Following the highly anticipated announcement that Ilya Zabarnyi is now officially a Paris Saint-Germain player, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi shared his thoughts on the young Ukrainian's transfer:

"We are delighted to continue strengthening our squad with the signing of Ilya Zabarnyi. Ilya is a talented player of international caliber and a true professional. He will make a significant contribution to what we are building for the long term at Paris Saint-Germain," Nasser told the club's official website.

The 22-year-old Ukrainian national team center-back, Ilya Zabarnyi, has today been officially unveiled as a PSG player. The transfer fee amounted to €63 million, with a five-year contract agreed between the parties.

