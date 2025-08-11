Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.57 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

In the 1/64 finals of the EFL Cup, Watford will face Norwich on Tuesday, August 12, at 20:45 CET. We bring you a betting preview for this clash.

Watford vs Norwich: Match preview

Two Championship sides collide as early as the 1/64 finals of the EFL Cup. Watford will play this fixture at home, which could give them a slight edge.

In the opening round of the new Championship season, Watford played away at Charlton and suffered a narrow 0-1 defeat. In last season’s EFL Cup, Watford reached the 1/16 finals, thrashing Milton Keynes Dons 5-0 and Plymouth 2-0, but fell to Manchester City 1-2 in the third round.

Norwich, meanwhile, failed to match Watford’s run in last year’s EFL Cup, bowing out before the 1/16 finals. The Canaries edged Stevenage 4-3 in the first round but then suffered a heavy 0-4 defeat to Crystal Palace in the second. Like Watford, Norwich started the new Championship campaign with a loss—falling 1-2 at home to Millwall.

Match facts and H2H

Watford have lost only one of their last five matches.

Norwich have won just once in their last five outings.

None of Norwich’s last six matches have seen more than two goals scored.

Norwich have won the last three head-to-head meetings, but before that, Watford had claimed three consecutive victories.

Probable lineups

Watford: Selvik; Bola, Abankwah, Keben, Ngakia; Kyprianou, Kayembe, Sissoko; Doumbia, Kjaerrumgaard, Irankunda

Norwich: Kovacevic; Medyk, Darling, Cordova; Stacey, Wright, Fisher, Schlupp; Nunez, Crnac; Sargent

Prediction

These are two teams of roughly equal strength, and this encounter promises to be a fascinating one. Both Watford and Norwich have stumbled at the start of the new Championship season, which only adds to the intrigue. My pick: both teams to score, with odds of 1.57.