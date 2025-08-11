Watford vs Norwich: Who will advance to the next round of the EFL Cup?
In the 1/64 finals of the EFL Cup, Watford will face Norwich on Tuesday, August 12, at 20:45 CET. We bring you a betting preview for this clash.
Watford vs Norwich: Match preview
Two Championship sides collide as early as the 1/64 finals of the EFL Cup. Watford will play this fixture at home, which could give them a slight edge.
In the opening round of the new Championship season, Watford played away at Charlton and suffered a narrow 0-1 defeat. In last season’s EFL Cup, Watford reached the 1/16 finals, thrashing Milton Keynes Dons 5-0 and Plymouth 2-0, but fell to Manchester City 1-2 in the third round.
Norwich, meanwhile, failed to match Watford’s run in last year’s EFL Cup, bowing out before the 1/16 finals. The Canaries edged Stevenage 4-3 in the first round but then suffered a heavy 0-4 defeat to Crystal Palace in the second. Like Watford, Norwich started the new Championship campaign with a loss—falling 1-2 at home to Millwall.
Match facts and H2H
- Watford have lost only one of their last five matches.
- Norwich have won just once in their last five outings.
- None of Norwich’s last six matches have seen more than two goals scored.
- Norwich have won the last three head-to-head meetings, but before that, Watford had claimed three consecutive victories.
Probable lineups
- Watford: Selvik; Bola, Abankwah, Keben, Ngakia; Kyprianou, Kayembe, Sissoko; Doumbia, Kjaerrumgaard, Irankunda
- Norwich: Kovacevic; Medyk, Darling, Cordova; Stacey, Wright, Fisher, Schlupp; Nunez, Crnac; Sargent
Prediction
These are two teams of roughly equal strength, and this encounter promises to be a fascinating one. Both Watford and Norwich have stumbled at the start of the new Championship season, which only adds to the intrigue. My pick: both teams to score, with odds of 1.57.