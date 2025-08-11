RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football EFL Cup England Predictions Watford vs Norwich: Who will advance to the next round of the EFL Cup?

Watford vs Norwich: Who will advance to the next round of the EFL Cup?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Watford vs Norwich prediction Photo: https://x.com/WatfordFC
Watford
Watford Watford Schedule Watford News Watford Transfers
EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Table EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Fixtures EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Predictions
12 aug 2025, 14:45
- : -
England, Watford, Vicarage Road Stadium
Norwich
Norwich Norwich Schedule Norwich News Norwich Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.57
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

In the 1/64 finals of the EFL Cup, Watford will face Norwich on Tuesday, August 12, at 20:45 CET. We bring you a betting preview for this clash.

Watford vs Norwich: Match preview

Two Championship sides collide as early as the 1/64 finals of the EFL Cup. Watford will play this fixture at home, which could give them a slight edge.

In the opening round of the new Championship season, Watford played away at Charlton and suffered a narrow 0-1 defeat. In last season’s EFL Cup, Watford reached the 1/16 finals, thrashing Milton Keynes Dons 5-0 and Plymouth 2-0, but fell to Manchester City 1-2 in the third round.

Norwich, meanwhile, failed to match Watford’s run in last year’s EFL Cup, bowing out before the 1/16 finals. The Canaries edged Stevenage 4-3 in the first round but then suffered a heavy 0-4 defeat to Crystal Palace in the second. Like Watford, Norwich started the new Championship campaign with a loss—falling 1-2 at home to Millwall.

Match facts and H2H

  • Watford have lost only one of their last five matches.
  • Norwich have won just once in their last five outings.
  • None of Norwich’s last six matches have seen more than two goals scored.
  • Norwich have won the last three head-to-head meetings, but before that, Watford had claimed three consecutive victories.

Probable lineups

  • Watford: Selvik; Bola, Abankwah, Keben, Ngakia; Kyprianou, Kayembe, Sissoko; Doumbia, Kjaerrumgaard, Irankunda
  • Norwich: Kovacevic; Medyk, Darling, Cordova; Stacey, Wright, Fisher, Schlupp; Nunez, Crnac; Sargent

Prediction

These are two teams of roughly equal strength, and this encounter promises to be a fascinating one. Both Watford and Norwich have stumbled at the start of the new Championship season, which only adds to the intrigue. My pick: both teams to score, with odds of 1.57.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.57
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Estoril vs Estrela da Amadora prediction Primeira Liga Portugal Today, 13:45 Estoril vs Estrela Amadora: will the hosts start with a win? Estoril Odds: 1.87 Estrela da Amadora Recommended 1xBet
Jannik Sinner vs Gabriel Diallo prediction Cincinnati Open ATP Today, 19:00 Jannik Sinner vs Gabriel Diallo prediction and betting tips - August 12, 2025 Jannik Sinner Odds: 1.8 Gabriel Diallo Bet now 1xBet
FC Copenhagen vs Malmoe FF prediction Champions League 12 aug 2025, 13:00 Copenhagen vs Malmö prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 12, 2025 FC Copenhagen Odds: 1.65 Malmoe FF Bet now Melbet
Viktoria Plzen vs Rangers prediction Champions League 12 aug 2025, 13:00 Viktoria Plzen vs Rangers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 12, 2025 Viktoria Plzen Odds: 1.59 Rangers Recommended Mostbet
WSG Tirol vs Real Madrid prediction Club Friendlies 12 aug 2025, 13:00 Tirol vs Real Madrid prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 12, 2025 WSG Tirol Odds: 1.62 Real Madrid Bet now 1xBet
Fenerbahce vs Feyenoord prediction Champions League 12 aug 2025, 13:00 Fenerbahce vs Feyenoord prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 12, 2025 Fenerbahce Odds: 2 Feyenoord Bet now 1xBet
Swansea vs Crawley prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 12 aug 2025, 14:00 Swansea vs Crawley Town prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 12, 2025 Swansea Odds: 1.65 Crawley Recommended Mostbet
Slovan Bratislava vs Kairat Almaty prediction Champions League 12 aug 2025, 14:15 Slovan Bratislava vs Kairat prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 12, 2025 Slovan Bratislava Odds: 1.74 Kairat Almaty Bet now Melbet
Middlesbrough vs Doncaster prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 12 aug 2025, 14:30 Middlesbrough vs Doncaster prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 12, 2025 Middlesbrough Odds: 1.64 Doncaster Bet now Melbet
Newport vs Millwall prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 12 aug 2025, 14:30 Newport County vs Millwall prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 12, 2025 Newport Odds: 1.68 Millwall Recommended Mostbet
Northampton vs Southampton prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 12 aug 2025, 14:45 Northampton vs Southampton: will Southampton advance to the next round of the EFL Cup Northampton Odds: 1.5 Southampton Bet now Melbet
West Bromwich vs Derby prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 12 aug 2025, 14:45 West Bromwich Albion vs Derby County prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – August 12, 2025 West Bromwich Odds: 2.1 Derby Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores