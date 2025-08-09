Official: Lucas Chevalier joins PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have signed goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier for over €40 million, as officially announced by the club on their official channels.

The 23-year-old Frenchman has signed a five-year contract. The keeper will wear the number 30 shirt for his new club, with his deal running until June 2030. According to insider Fabrizio Romano, the transfer fee exceeded €40 million.

Chevalier is a product of Lille’s academy. Last season, he made 48 appearances, conceding 53 goals and keeping 13 clean sheets. The goalkeeper spent three seasons in Lille’s first team and had previously spent a year on loan at Valenciennes.