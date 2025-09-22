RU RU ES ES FR FR
Nasser Al-Khelaifi: "If Dembélé doesn't win the Ballon d'Or, it will be a huge injustice."

The PSG president is absolutely confident in his star's triumph.
Football news Today, 10:51
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Nasser Al-Khelaifi speaks onstage during Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

The battle for the Ballon d'Or is heating up.

Details: On the eve of the Ballon d'Or ceremony, Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi shared his thoughts on who he believes to be the clear favorite for the award:

"If Dembélé does NOT win the Ballon d'Or, there is a serious problem. There is no doubt he should be the winner after the incredible and magnificent season he had. He did EVERYTHING!" Al-Khelaifi declared.

The 28-year-old Dembélé joined PSG from Barcelona in 2023 for €50 million. Since then, the Frenchman has netted 43 goals and contributed 32 assists in 99 appearances for the Parisians.

With PSG, Dembélé has captured the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, two Ligue 1 titles, two French Cups, and the French Super Cup. He was also crowned Ligue 1 top scorer for the 2024/25 season.

