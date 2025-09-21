Prediction on game W1(-1.5) Odds: 1.66 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On September 22, at 19:00 Central European Time, the 7th round of the Turkish Super Lig will kick off as Galatasaray hosts Konyaspor on their home turf. Read on for detailed insights about both teams and a match prediction below.

Match preview

Despite a heavy away defeat in the Champions League against Eintracht (1:5), Galatasaray can still consider the start of their season a success. In five league rounds played so far, Okan Buruk’s side has collected the maximum possible — 15 points, scoring 15 goals and conceding just once. The team has dominated domestically, leaving their opponents with virtually no chance in every match.

The “Lions” display commanding football in every game and across every area of the pitch, constantly pressing forward, conceding very few chances, and converting their opportunities with confidence. Their star-studded squad, further strengthened this summer, remains unrivaled in the Super Lig.

Konyaspor, who have played four games by matchday seven, have made a solid start for a club of their stature: two convincing wins — 3-0 over Gaziantep and 4-1 against Eyüpspor, a 1-1 draw with Göztepe, and a narrow 1-2 home defeat to Alanyaspor.

Recep Uçar’s men prefer a counter-attacking style, sitting deep and launching rapid breaks, which could pose a tactical challenge for Galatasaray.

Probable lineups

Galatasaray: Çakır, Szalai, Sánchez, Bardakcı, Elmalı, Torreira, Sara, Sané, Gündoğan, Akgün, Icardi

Konyaspor: Ertaş, Anzuana, Bazur, Demirbağ, Guilherme, Evtović, Ndao, Aleksic, İbrahimoglu, Bardi, Nair

Match facts and head-to-head

Galatasaray have won four of the last five meetings, with one draw

The hosts average three goals per game

Konyaspor have scored in every match of the 2025/26 season

Prediction

Galatasaray are in top form: a powerful squad, head and shoulders above the rest of the league, and demonstrating their quality in every match. I believe the “Lions” should take this one confidently. My prediction: Asian handicap Galatasaray (-1.5) at 1.66 odds.